Ethiopia to Reinforce Dev't Endeavors in Mineral, Bamboo Resources As Key Spheres for Prosperity - DPM

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh stated that Ethiopia will be accelerating its ongoing minerals and bamboo development activities to realize the country's prosperity ambition.

The Deputy Prime Minister has paid a working visit to witness development activities in Benishangul-Gumuz region including the 'Bounty of the Basket' (Yelemat Turifat), a national agricultural development initiative being executed in the country to improve dairy, poultry, egg, honey, fish and meat production.

Temesgen also visited the factories namely DRB granite factory and bamboo star agro-forestry, which have engaged in the manufacturing industry and mining sector.

Acknowledging Benishangul-Gumuz region endowed with valuable natural resources such as minerals and bamboo resources, the Deputy Prime Minister lauded the regional government for its priority to exploit these potentials for growth.

In particular, he expressed his appreciation of a recently commenced bamboo production activity to be used for construction, home materials and medical equipment.

Recalling the Bamboo Star Agro-forestry Factory had closed in the region for a long time due to various reasons, Temesgen indicated that it has been now re-opened by the "Let Ethiopia Produce" national movement.

The operation of the factory will play an imperative role in the country's import substitution efforts, job creation and national economic development, he stated.

Even though Ethiopia has the largest bamboo forest cover in Africa, the report points out that it is unutilized.

While earning less than a quarter of a million dollars from the export of bamboo poles, the nation imports on average 5.7 million dollars of bamboo plywood, pulp and paper, furniture and flooring, it was indicated.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Benishangul-Gumuz has also untapped mineral potential that has been prioritized in the economic pillars of the East African nation to attain development.

The development of gold, coal, granite and other natural resources are identified as a major drivers to the country's prosperity, Temesgen said, stating that consolidated efforts are underway to effectively utilize these resources for economic growth.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the government to support the investors engaged in the mining sector in the region for maximum production.

On his part, Chief Administrator of Benishangul-Gumuz region, Ashadli Hassen noted that the region has a huge potential that could contribute to the national GDP.

To this effect, the administrator elaborated that the regional government of Benishangul-Gumuz has been turning the resource curse into an economic advantage.

As a result of the government's sound policy and its favorable investment climate, numerous factories have been now engaging in various types of mineral resources, Ashadli pointed out.

Benishangul-Gumuz region which is widely known for its bamboo resources in particular, the untapped resource has been prioritized, he explained.

In this regard, the chief administrator mentioned the Bamboo Star Agro-forestry Factory which is producing various products, vital for import substitution in this sphere.

General Manager of Bamboo Star Agro-forestry Factory, Abebayehu Haile stated that the factory is processing bamboo to produce various products by creating job opportunities for many people.

The factory is widely producing various products for roof, floor, wall, floor, other home materials, and laboratory equipment, She indicated.

The General Manager recalled that the factory was closed for 15 years due to various reasons, She said, adding that it has been now again becoming operational with the strong support and supervision of the regional government.