South Africa: Wynberg Police Needs Assistance to Trace Murder Suspects

press release

Cape Town — Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

Wynberg police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the whereabouts of two suspects Siseko Joseph and Siyabonga Keneti who are wanted on a murder case which was perpetrated on 23 April 2024.

On the mentioned date the victim and the suspects had an argument during which they assaulted him on the corner of Waterloo and Carhill Roads in Wynberg. The victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained. The last known locations of the suspects were Khayelitsha and Macassar.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the suspects is kindly requested to contact the investigating office Detective Warrant Officer Zilindile Lwana on 079 498 9937, Detective Sergeant Frederick Abrahams on 079 498 9946 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.