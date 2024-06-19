Tanzania: Researchers Promote New Cotton Planting Techniques to Boost Yields

Morogoro — National Coordinator for Cotton and Director of the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) Ukiriguru Center, Dr Paul Saidia has urged Cotton farmers in Morogoro to adhere to the new cotton planting guidelines to increase yield.

Dr Saidia made the call when addressing Cotton farmers during his visit along with TARI researchers from Ukiriguru Centre to Ulanga and Mvomero Districts, aimed at inspecting the progress of demonstration farms used for teaching the technology of cotton farming.

He stated that the new planting method increases the number of plants in the field to 44,444 per acre, compared to the old method which 90 centimeters by 30 centimeters, resulted in not more than 15,000 plants.

He noted that "In this planting method, a farmer can harvest from 1,400 kilograms and above per acre".

On other hand, Dr Saidia emphasised the new steps for maintaining the farm which he says that should be done 70 days after planting

On his part, a researcher on the Cotton Victoria project and Acting Coordinator of the Department of Technology Transfer and Cooperation, Dr Abdullah Mkiga, expressed the need for reducing the spraying speed when applying pesticides to ensure effectiveness, since the new planting method increases the number of plants in the field.

The visit, which began in Singida and Dodoma Regions and Morogoro, aimed to assess areas where a farmer's field day will be held to further disseminate cotton farming technologies, specifically the new planting method.