South Africa: PA Cries Foul Over Zille Comments On GNU Inclusion While FF+ Waits in Wings

19 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

The inclusion of the Patriotic Alliance as part of the government of national unity has caused a row between the pact partners. Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus has made a submission to the ANC joining the GNU.

The Patriotic Alliance has hit back at the DA federal Council Chair Helen Zille about her utterances regarding their decision to become signatories of the government of national unity (GNU).

In an interview with the SABC on Tuesday evening Zille commented that the DA had not been informed about the inclusion of the PA.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the PA said that it was the ANC's prerogative to decide who joins the pact.

"It was and remains the ANC's decision to invite all parties to join its GNU. The DA decided to be one of those parties, but Helen Zille now wants to act as though the DA has the right to be the gatekeeper for the ANC.

"As the PA, we would be lying if we say we are shocked. We have been victims of such short-sighted vindictiveness at the hands of Zille and the DA more times than we can count. Her style of negotiation is to humiliate instead of finding consensus. It must always be her way or the highway," the statement reads.

The party has further stated that it is willing to bury the hatchet with the DA and put South Africa first....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

