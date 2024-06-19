South Africa: Police Hunt 15 Who Tried to Barge Into IEC's Gauteng Warehouse to 'Verify' Ballots

analysis

A case of intimidation has been opened after the suspects demanded entry to the IEC provincial warehouse in Gauteng as well as access to ballot papers.

Police are searching for about 15 suspects who tried to force their way into the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) warehouse at 1st Street, Booysens in Gauteng. This facility stores the counted ballot papers from the 29 May elections.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the group arrived at the warehouse on Tuesday and demanded entry, insisting on verifying whether all ballot papers had been accurately counted. The incident is being treated as a case of intimidation.

No arrests had been made at the time of publication.

"Police are investigating a case of intimidation after a group of 15 people presented themselves at the IEC offices at the warehouse in Booysens yesterday," Mathe said.

Police were working diligently to identify and apprehend those involved.

"We will be studying all footage and evidence at our disposal to apprehend those behind this incident of intimidation that took place at the IEC offices warehouse. At this stage, nothing was taken. We are investigating the motive for the incident and who this group of people are."

The incident adds to growing tensions surrounding the elections, which have faced scrutiny and allegations of irregularities. Former president Jacob Zuma, leader of the newly...