South Africa: Police Hunt 15 Who Tried to Barge Into IEC's Gauteng Warehouse to 'Verify' Ballots

19 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

A case of intimidation has been opened after the suspects demanded entry to the IEC provincial warehouse in Gauteng as well as access to ballot papers.

Police are searching for about 15 suspects who tried to force their way into the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) warehouse at 1st Street, Booysens in Gauteng. This facility stores the counted ballot papers from the 29 May elections.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the group arrived at the warehouse on Tuesday and demanded entry, insisting on verifying whether all ballot papers had been accurately counted. The incident is being treated as a case of intimidation.

No arrests had been made at the time of publication.

"Police are investigating a case of intimidation after a group of 15 people presented themselves at the IEC offices at the warehouse in Booysens yesterday," Mathe said.

Police were working diligently to identify and apprehend those involved.

"We will be studying all footage and evidence at our disposal to apprehend those behind this incident of intimidation that took place at the IEC offices warehouse. At this stage, nothing was taken. We are investigating the motive for the incident and who this group of people are."

The incident adds to growing tensions surrounding the elections, which have faced scrutiny and allegations of irregularities. Former president Jacob Zuma, leader of the newly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.