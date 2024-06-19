South Africa: International Community Looks Forward to Working With New Administration

International and local guests who have travelled far and wide for the Presidential inauguration have started to fill the Union Buildings Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre to witness President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa take the oath of office.

The Union Buildings is a hive of activity with ordinary citizens and national and foreign dignitaries, including Heads of State and government.

Top politicians, including party leaders have already arrived, along with former Presidents who are expected to join the proceedings.

The Union Buildings is awash with South African flags for the occasion, as emotions run high for some attendees who are here to observe the ushering in of the seventh administration since the dawn of democracy.

President-elect Ramaphosa was re-elected to serve for the second term on Friday last week at the first sitting of the National Assembly since the highly contested elections of 29 May where he won 283 votes, against the Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema who received 44 votes.

The Union Buildings, which serve as the official seat of the South African government and houses the offices of the President of South Africa, evokes a sense of excitement and hope.

Diplomatic relations

The United States of America's Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety described the Presidential inauguration as "historic".

"It's a great honour to be here on this historic day for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and the beginning of the seventh administration," he told SAnews on Wednesday.

Brigety stated that the relationship between the United States and South Africa is strong - adding that he hopes to emphasise several things even more this year.

The ambassador expressed anticipation for the 'Atlanta Phambili' initiative, aimed at advancing the positive bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa.

"It will take advantage of the rich ecosystem that the US city, Atlanta, brings; to advancing our affirmative agenda at everything from healthcare, trade and investment, job creation and so on. So, we wish the seventh administration all the best as it works for the good of the nation of the people of South Africa," he said.

Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador to South Africa, Hakan Juholt, expressed his excitement about attending the President-elect's swearing-in ceremony.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa External Relations U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We were together with the people of South Africa fighting for democracy and now we're together celebrating democracy."

He believes that the solutions to today's diverse problems can be found through collaboration between and within nations.

"This new coalition that we're looking forward to meeting... This is something that the rest of the world will look into and learn from. This is an exciting day, and we think, from Sweden, an old democracy, that South Africa has shown how mature this young democracy is. We're very proud to be close friends to the people of South Africa," he said in an interview with SAnews.

Measures in place and programme of the day

A stone's throw away, at the South Lawns, crowds are still pouring into the capital to welcome their new President.

Some hundreds of law enforcement officers are stationed in Pretoria with roads in the centre of the city locked down.

With the extensive security measures put in place, the ceremony will feature musical performances from the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra and a congratulatory praise poem by Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga.

The South Africa National Defence Forces' Chaplain General, Brigadier Ernest Thabo Masweu, will lead interfaith prayers.

President-elect Ramaphosa is expected to take the stage just after 11 am.

The guests will join in the national anthem followed by the salute flight and 21-round gun salute before the President-elect takes his oath and delivers the much-anticipated inaugural speech.