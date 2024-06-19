Sahara Consult and the Mastercard Foundation Edtech Fellowship Reveal the First Cohort of 10 Start-Ups Set to Transform Tanzania's Education Sector

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Sahara Consult has named the 10 homegrown Tanzanian EdTech companies that will be accelerated as part of its inaugural partnership with the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship.

The Fellowship is an acceleration program designed to support promising African EdTech ventures in partnership with innovation hubs and accelerators across the continent. In 2023, solutions by Fellowship cohorts in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya reached 2.6 million learners.

Over the next eight months, Tanzania's inaugural cohort of growth-stage EdTech companies will benefit from Sahara Consult mentorship through business and financial support and insight into the science of learning to prepare them for scale, sustainability, and impact.

"Congratulations to the ten EdTech companies. This marks the beginning of a new journey in innovation. Sahara Consult is intentional about growing the EdTech sector in Tanzania, and working with the Mastercard Foundation will see us increase educational opportunities through technology," said Nancy Kiondo, the Managing Director at Sahara Consult.

The work of these 10 companies represents the transformative power of educational technology in increasing access to relevant and accessible education across Tanzania.

The 2024 Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellows are:

Shuleyetu Innovations Limited a school management and e-learning platform providing automated solutions for learners and institutions through advanced education management and learning technologies. Mtabe a company that uses artificial intelligence and SMS technology to deliver learning content to students who cannot afford textbooks and do not have internet access. Smartdarasa Company Limited a practical STEM learning platform for African students and teachers using 2D, 3D, AI, AR, and VR, with offline software, SmartDarasa tabs for schools, and subscription modules for individuals. Infotaaluma Company Limited a cloud-based system improving education by digitally managing attendance, exam results, and fee payments, connecting schools, teachers, and parents. ShuleSoft The company has six-module system (administration, academic, operation, accounts, communication, digital learning) boosts academic and financial performance, cutting paperwork, time, and resources. Smartcore Enterprise Limited a solution that assists schools in managing operations and finances, including fee collection, academics, fleet, inventory, expenses, SMS notifications, and standard accounting. Kilimanjaro Planetarium part of Rada 360 Ltd uses space science tools, including a mobile planetarium and telescope, to inspire students' passion for science and innovation. MITz Group Company Limited improves STEM education through the use of affordable, portable kits aligned with the Tanzanian syllabus. Fiqra Technologies provides access to quality digital and vocational education and tracks learners' outcomes by creating and distributing content that can be viewed offline, reaching even remote areas. Taifa Technovation Hub addresses the educational gap in rural areas by providing STEM Teaching and Learning Kits, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity among students with limited access to practical learning experiences.

Speaking about the Fellowship's impact, Joseph Nsengimana, the Director of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, said, "Through partnerships with tech hubs such as Sahara Consult, we hope to increase access to quality, relevant, and accessible learning to Tanzania's and Africa's underserved learners through locally developed, technology-enabled solutions. We look forward to an even greater impact this year."

Alongside training, the Fellowship will also offer equity-free funding of up to USD 70,000 and post-program support for up to one year after the acceleration program. By supporting these EdTech innovators, Sahara Consult and the Mastercard Foundation aim to advance the education sector in Tanzania.

About Sahara Consult

Sahara Consult is a comprehensive management consulting firm that collaborates closely with industry experts to deliver unparalleled solutions that leverage innovation and digital entrepreneurship. Our partners come from diverse sectors, including public entities, the private sector, academia, and development partners. Our collaborative efforts aim to use innovation and technology to drive transformative change and empower organizations, start-ups and SMEs to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. The company has three wings: Impact, technology, and innovation consulting.