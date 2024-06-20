Zimbabwe: Authorities Must Immediately Release Arbitrarily Detained Opposition Activists

19 June 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Responding to the arbitrary detention and allegations of torture of more than 70 members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party following a mass arrest on 16 June 2024, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, said:

"The arrest and continued arbitrary detention of 77 opposition members who had peacefully gathered at a private residence is part of a disturbing pattern of repression against people exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

"Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release these opposition members and drop all charges against them. Authorities must also uphold Zimbabwe's constitutional and international human rights obligations including the rights to peaceful assembly, liberty and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment.

"Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate allegations that some of those arrested were tortured while in police custody and bring to justice those suspected to be responsible. Authorities must also ensure those affected receive urgent medical attention."Khnayo Farisè

Background

On 16 June 2024, police arrested and detained 78 CCC members, including interim party leader Jameson Timba, who had gathered at Timba's house to commemorate the International Day of the African Child. One of the individuals arrested was a nursing mother, and another was a 17-year-old minor who has since been released to the custody of his parent.

The group were held in custody for more than 48 hours without appearing before a competent court, in violation of Zimbabwean law. On 17 June, police charged the detainees with "gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct." 77 activists remain in remand as they await court proceedings scheduled for 20 June.

