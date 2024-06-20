Angolan Govt Aims to Comply With 11 Commitments to Children

Mbanza Kongo — Zaire deputy governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, Afonso Nzolameso, on Tuesday in this Province said that the Provincial Government is continuing to work to fulfil the Eleven Commitments to children enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Angola.

Speaking at the opening of the first Provincial Forum of the Children's Parliament/2024, organised by the National Children's Institute (INAC), he highlighted the social impact actions that the provincial government has been implementing in favour of children, especially in the education and health sectors.

Afonso Nzolameso also spoke about the massive free registration of minors in all the region's municipalities, thus guaranteeing the right to birth registration and consequently the right to a name, as determined by the Constitution of the Republic of Angola (CRA) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

One hundred children from the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Cuimba, Tomboco, Nzeto and Nóqui took part in the first Provincial Forum of the Children's Parliament, which was held under the slogan "United for the protection of children, make your municipality an example".

During the event, two children were elected to represent Zaire Province at the first National Forum of the Children's Parliament, to be held on the 28th of this month in Luanda.

As well as assessing the degree of fulfilment of the 11 commitments, this national event will also provide a space for children to express their ideas on the public policies drawn up by the Government in favour of this section of the society.

The forum will be a kind of rehearsal for the creation of the Children's Parliament, which is currently being institutionalised in the country.

Topics such as life expectancy at birth, prevention, treatment, support and reduction of the impact of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) / acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), the right to birth registration, the right to education, among others, dominated the session, which was attended by members of the Provincial Government, representatives of the defence and internal order bodies, magistrates, traditional and religious authorities.