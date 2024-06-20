Rwanda: Nduba Dumpsite Facility to Treat 5 Tonnes of Waste Daily for Organic Fertilisers

A bio-waste treatment facility to convert organic waste into organic fertilisers was, on June 19, inaugurated at Nduba dumpsite, in the City of Kigali.

ALSO READ: Rwanda unveils $221m plan for waste management, clean technologies

The new facility has the capacity to treat five tonnes of waste per day for organic fertilisers.

According to estimates, waste in Kigali has increased threefold, from 141.38 tonnes every day in 2006 to 495.76 tonnes currently, but it has been difficult to sort the waste out at the landfill for better utilisation.

The City of Kigali seeks to turn 70 per cent of waste into organic fertilisers while 30 per cent of waste in Kigali is solid waste and should also be recycled, of which 10 per cent comprises plastic bottles and 5 per cent is paper, all of which can be recycled.

The sorting and waste recycling at Nduba dumpsite was funded by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Biodiversity of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The project was implemented in partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute.

Valentine Uwamariya, Rwanda's Minister of Environment, said that the waste sorting and separation facility is capable of handling 100 tonnes per day.

ALSO READ: Inside Rf93bn modern Nduba waste management facility

"Waste should be viewed as a raw material for valorisation, not as waste. This mindset will transform the waste sector and help the country achieve its long-term vision of carbon neutrality," she said.

The waste valorisation facilities at Nduba dumpsite consist of critical equipment and infrastructure built as part of a collaborative project titled "Waste to Resources Project: Improving Municipal Solid and Hazardous Waste Management in Rwanda."

ALSO READ: Inside new deal to produce energy from Nduba landfill

A truck weighbridge has also been established with the capacity to weigh trucks up to 60 tonnes. This infrastructure is operational and will ensure the accurate measurement of waste entering Nduba landfill, as well as waste diverted to the newly established infrastructure.

According to Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Cooperation, Luxembourg is strongly committed to environmental protection, at the national and international level, supporting development cooperation projects but also several initiatives abroad through its International Climate Finance funding.

"Environment and economy are not enemies. The 'Waste to Resources' project in Rwanda is a perfect example of how environmental protection can be combined with the creation of new circular economic opportunities that benefit the entire Rwandan population," he said.

By challenging the prevailing "collect and dump" approach and instead promoting more circularity in waste management in Kigali, the interventions piloted by the project are not only mitigating emissions from waste but are also fostering green jobs and economic opportunities, said Caroline Raes, Rwanda Country Representative, Global Green Growth Institute.

A new land fill to be completed by 2026 for €67 million (approx. Rwf93 billion) is also expected in Nduba sector close to the old one.

ALSO READ: Is Nduba dumpsite threat finally going to be addressed?

15,320 tonnes of carbon emissions to be reduced

The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is a key target of the project, with an estimated annual reduction of 15,320 tonnes of emissions expected to be reached once all facilities are operating at full capacity.

The piloted facilities will also generate 74 new green jobs and enhance access to municipal solid waste services for 250,000 people.

Key outcomes include organic and plastic waste valorisation, improved e-waste management, and policy enhancements coupled with capacity building.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Incentives for waste collection

A household waste sorting pilot, awareness-raising campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives have been implemented over the past three years.

Four reverse vending machines (RVMs) will soon be strategically installed across the City of Kigali to enhance the collection of recyclable materials by incentivising consumers to deposit used plastic bottles, glass bottles, cans, and e-waste in exchange for rewards.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to collect and recycle old mobile phones

A Refrigerant Gas Reclamation System has been installed in Bugesera Industrial Park. This system safely reclaims and recycles refrigerant gases, reducing harmful emissions from non-functional cooling appliances, promoting environmental sustainability.

Rwanda has prioritised waste management, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. Rwanda also plans to invest $28 million in the extraction and utilisation of gas landfills (LFG) for power generation which will then reduce methane gas emissions in the air.