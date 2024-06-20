Rwanda: First Hip Hop Festival Comes to Kigali

After eight seasons of I am Hip Hop concerts, an all Hip-Hop festival is set to kick off in Kigali for the first time ever.

The festival will take place from July 5-6 at Institut Français, as a special occasion to celebrate the Hip-Hop culture.

Organized by Green Ferry Music, the festival will host concerts, breakdancing, graffiti, open mic, streetwear, exhibitions, bmxing, documentary screenings, deejaying and pop-up shops.

ALSO READ: Green Ferry Music to unveil new rappers at 'I Am Hip -Hop Season 6'

The unique Hip Hop experience is the only hip-hop festival in the country that offers a wide range of activities centered around the hip-hop lifestyle.

'I Am Hip Hop' started in 2017 as a series of hip-hop concerts and ran for eight seasons, taking place at different locations around Kigali City.

One of the organizers told The New Times that the festival intends to celebrate hip-hop culture and its profound impact on the community.

"The festival will bring together hip-hop performing artists, breakdancers, graffiti artists, DJs and hip-hop enthusiasts among many others activities for a dynamic and engaging event. It is here to not only entertain but also educate and inspire by showcasing the vibrant and diverse hip-hop scene in Rwanda," said the organizer.

During the two-day festival, attendees will have the opportunity to witness live performances by both established artistes and emerging talents, providing a rap experience 'like never before'.

Attending the festival will not only support local creatives but also help it grow and gain recognition as a prominent hip-hop event in Rwanda and the region.

The idea "I Am Hip Hop" originated from a concert named "I Am Hip Hop," which took place on July 8, 2017. The event was at the time organized by rapper Prime Mazimpaka and Green Ferry Music.

The initiative witnessed remarkable growth, with artists demonstrating unparalleled creativity and gaining widespread recognition.

Gates to the festival will open from 3pm to 10pm. Entrance fee will be free of charge on the opening day and Rwf 10,000 on the second and closing day. Tickets are available via greenferrymusic.sinc.events.