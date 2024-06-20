Rwanda: First Hip Hop Festival Comes to Kigali

19 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

After eight seasons of I am Hip Hop concerts, an all Hip-Hop festival is set to kick off in Kigali for the first time ever.

The festival will take place from July 5-6 at Institut Français, as a special occasion to celebrate the Hip-Hop culture.

Organized by Green Ferry Music, the festival will host concerts, breakdancing, graffiti, open mic, streetwear, exhibitions, bmxing, documentary screenings, deejaying and pop-up shops.

ALSO READ: Green Ferry Music to unveil new rappers at 'I Am Hip -Hop Season 6'

The unique Hip Hop experience is the only hip-hop festival in the country that offers a wide range of activities centered around the hip-hop lifestyle.

'I Am Hip Hop' started in 2017 as a series of hip-hop concerts and ran for eight seasons, taking place at different locations around Kigali City.

One of the organizers told The New Times that the festival intends to celebrate hip-hop culture and its profound impact on the community.

"The festival will bring together hip-hop performing artists, breakdancers, graffiti artists, DJs and hip-hop enthusiasts among many others activities for a dynamic and engaging event. It is here to not only entertain but also educate and inspire by showcasing the vibrant and diverse hip-hop scene in Rwanda," said the organizer.

During the two-day festival, attendees will have the opportunity to witness live performances by both established artistes and emerging talents, providing a rap experience 'like never before'.

Attending the festival will not only support local creatives but also help it grow and gain recognition as a prominent hip-hop event in Rwanda and the region.

The idea "I Am Hip Hop" originated from a concert named "I Am Hip Hop," which took place on July 8, 2017. The event was at the time organized by rapper Prime Mazimpaka and Green Ferry Music.

The initiative witnessed remarkable growth, with artists demonstrating unparalleled creativity and gaining widespread recognition.

Gates to the festival will open from 3pm to 10pm. Entrance fee will be free of charge on the opening day and Rwf 10,000 on the second and closing day. Tickets are available via greenferrymusic.sinc.events.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.