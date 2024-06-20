South Africa: Cosatu Congratulates President Cyril Ramaphosa On His Second Term

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) congratulates President Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration for a second term as head of state of South Africa.

Admittedly, this was a difficult election for our Alliance Partners, the African National Congress (ANC), the South African Communist Party (SACP) and ourselves, however, we are grateful that millions of ordinary South Africans have entrusted the ANC to be leader of government nationally and across provinces.

COSATU derives great pleasure from seeing one of our own ascend to the Presidency. President Ramaphosa is the former General Secretary of our affiliate, the National Union of Mineworkers. We are certain that the negotiation skills he perfected as a member of the labour movement will stand him in good stead, as he steers the country forward from this historic moment.

Thirty years into democracy, South Africa finds itself in unfamiliar territory with the installation of a government of national unity (GNU). As the President prepares to name his Cabinet, we call on him to keep the concerns of workers and working-class communities close to his heart by appointing Ministers that understand this mission. We expect him to safeguard the labour laws and gains that workers fought tooth and nail for over many decades.

Once announced, we expect the new Cabinet to roll up its sleeves and start the work to grow an inclusive economy, create decent jobs, tackle poverty and inequality. Despite the inclusion of the right-wing Democratic Alliance in the GNU, we expect government to be biased towards the working class, coherent, stable and anchored on the ANC manifesto.

We further expect government to diligently pursue the transformation agenda, lay the foundation for the implementation of the National Health Insurance, action a Universal Basic Income Grant and comprehensive social security, intensify the war on crime and corruption, and accelerate the renewal campaign.

The GNU must also invest in a well-resourced and capacitated developmental state, support the African agenda and pledge solidarity with struggling nations across the world, including the Palestinian and Cuban people.

COSATU will be engaging its Alliance partners, the African National Congress and the South African Communist Party on the reconfiguration of the Cabinet that will deliver a Better Life for All.