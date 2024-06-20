Congo-Kinshasa: 'I Was Afraid to Tell Anyone' - Supporting Survivors of Sexual Violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo

press release

Far from the world's attention, conflict is again shattering lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Alongside the fighting, sexual violence is rife. 'Listening houses' run by the Red Cross of the Democratic Republic of the Congo offer sanctuary and support to survivors and other victims of conflict. These are some of their stories.

Names have been changed.

Françoise's story

Françoise, 17, fled her village when fighting approached. She lives in a camp for people uprooted by the conflict, on the outskirts of Goma, in North Kivu Province.

"With a group of other women, I started going to the forest to collect firewood for sale," she said. "About two weeks ago, we came across a group of uniformed armed men. We ran and they chased us. Two of them caught me when I fell on the ground and couldn't run any more. They raped me one by one. They didn't say anything. I could see they were also scared.

"When I could stand up and walk, I returned to the camp, hiding my torn clothes. I was afraid I would get pregnant. I was afraid to tell anyone. I felt useless, scared and alone. Finally, I decided to confide in the older women in the camp and they sent me [to the listening houses]."