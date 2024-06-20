Egypt: 18,726 Egyptian Pilgrims Examined By Medical Mission in Mecca, Madina

As many as 18,726 Egyptian pilgrims have been examined by the medical mission in Mecca and Madina al Munawarah until Tuesday night, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday 19/6/2024

Ministry spokesman Dr Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 1,110 cases have been transferred to Saudi hospitals in Mecca and Madina al Munawarah. Of all cases, 328 are still receiving treatment at hospitals, he added.

Head of the medical mission Dr Amr Rashid said no infectious diseases have been detected among the Egyptian pilgrims so far.

The mission is coordinating action with all hospitals and health authorities in Saudi Arabia, he assured.