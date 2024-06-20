South Africa: Alleged Gang Boss Goes Big - Ralph Stanfield 'In Bed' With Old Mutual, Atterbury

analysis

An amaBhungane and Daily Maverick investigation reveals how entities and associates linked to gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, tie them to a R3bn Cape Town industrial development property project -- with the blessing of developers Atterbury and Old Mutual.

Key takeaways

The Cape Flats Liberators, a community-based organisation, was instrumental in having businesses associated with the alleged leader of the notorious 28s gang, Ralph Stanfield, and his wife, Nicole Johnson, subcontracted to the R3-billion King Air Industria construction project in Cape Town;

For the industrial site to be developed, Atterbury Group and Old Mutual Property's King Air Industria joint venture signed agreements with the Cape Flats Liberators, whose sole director is Stanfield's sister Francisca Stanfield;

Johnson's Glomix House Brokers, whose companies have been blacklisted by the National Treasury and the City of Cape Town, was paid R7.2-million for construction work at the King Air Industria site.

Ralph Stanfield, the alleged head of the notorious 28s organised crime gang, and his criminally co-accused wife Nicole Johnson have raked in millions of rands after becoming embedded in the construction of the R3-billion King Air Industria project adjoining Cape Town International Airport.

An amaBhungane and Daily Maverick investigation reveals that Stanfield and Johnson's construction and business empire became engaged with the King Air development through the Cape Flats Liberators (CFL), an obscure Cape Town entity styled as a "community-based organisation".

At least one source with knowledge of police investigations into Stanfield and Johnson's commercial...