South Africa: Parliament in GNU Times - First Tests Loom for Oversight and Accountability

19 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Parliament is on tenterhooks for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his Cabinet so it can establish its oversight committees to reflect ministers' portfolios. Adopting the Budget by 31 July, a hard statutory deadline, will be the first test of this new cooperation.

The pickle for Parliament will be its watchdog on government spending, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), because traditionally it's been chaired by an opposition political party.

With the government of national unity (GNU) that now consists of the ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Good, the official opposition in the National Assembly is uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), the six-month-old political disruptor led by ex-president Jacob Zuma.

It is highly unlikely the MK party will become the chair of Scopa given its political orientation, which was signalled by its boycott of the 14 June first sitting of the National Assembly and the lack of clarity on when its MPs will present themselves to be sworn in. That would leave ActionSA or Rise Mzansi, which have situated themselves on the opposition benches, to provide the Scopa chairperson. Or it could go to the Freedom Front Plus if it decides not to join the GNU.

Committee chairpersons in Parliament are central to directing the work of committees -- and the depth of oversight. The Zondo State Capture commission was scathing about the series of parliamentary oversight failures and inefficiencies.

In the State Capture years of the Zuma presidency, a cluster of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.