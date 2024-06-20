South Africa: Engineer Linked to George Building Collapse Suspended By Engineering Council of South Africa

analysis

The suspension will remain in place until a decision on potential charges against the engineer, or once subsequent disciplinary action has been finalised.

The Engineering Council of South Africa (Ecsa) has placed an engineer linked to the George building collapse on precautionary suspension. The decision was taken as a "preventative measure", to preclude any potential or actual harm to public health and safety as a result of engineering-related activities, according to the council.

While the council did not name the individual who was suspended, it told Daily Maverick that the name had been published by various media sources and "was in the public domain".

The building collapse on 6 May killed 34 people. In the days after the incident, Daily Maverick reported that the plans for the project were signed off by consulting engineer Atholl Mitchell. His company, Mitchell & Associates, served as structural and civil engineers and as the principal agent for the site.

The company is named in the engineering council's statement on the suspension. Council spokesperson Sybil Dlamini said, "The association between the Registered Person [sic] and the aforementioned company is currently under investigation by various stakeholders involved in this matter.

"However, it is important to note that Ecsa's primary statutory mandate, as per the Engineering Profession Act 46 of 2000, limits improper conduct investigations to individuals registered with the...