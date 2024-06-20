Sudan: Foreign Ministry Refutes Fabricated Statement Attributed to Its Minister

18 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By June

Port Sudan — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied a fabricated statement attributed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry said, "An unknown circle fabricated a forged statement attributed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs about Sudanese-Russian relations, and distributed it as being published on Al Jazeera Sudan website."

Although the forgery is not subtle and does not deceive the intelligence of the observers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify that the Minister did not make this statement at any time."

The Ministry added, "Also, the alleged statement does not exist on Al-Jazeera website, contrary to what appears in the forged image of the news."

