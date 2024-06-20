Southern Africa: Govt, SADC Diplomats Meet Ahead of Bloc's Industrialisation Week

19 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, SADC Ambassadors and captains of industry today attended a meeting on the forthcoming SADC Industrialisation Week.

The six-day event will run from 28 July to 2 August under the theme "Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC".

At least 300 businesses from across the world are expected to participate during the Industrialisation Week which will precede the 44th SADC Summit to be held in Harare in August.

Diplomats from the bloc said the Industrialisation Week is an important event as the region continues with efforts to industrialise its respective countries.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.