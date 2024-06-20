Uganda: Give Me Summons Before Arresting My MPs - Among

Apophia Agiresaasi/GPJ Uganda
Guards and pedestrians stand outside the entrance to the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda’s capital.
19 June 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has expressed her disapproval of the arrest of MPs by the police without providing summons to her.

Recently, MPs including Paul Akamba, Cissy Namujju, and Yusuf Mutembuli, were arrested on corruption charges.

On Wednesday, Among stated that she had reached an agreement with the police to present her with summons for any MPs targeted for arrest.

"One thing I insisted to Police is that, if you want to arrest my members, give the summons to me. Because originally, they would like to pick people anyhow, I said, give me the summons," Among said.

Among emphasized the importance of police providing evidence to support the summons rather than acting on hearsay.

"Tell me exactly why you want this person," Among said.

Additionally, she mentioned that Akamba, who was released on bail before being rearrested, is currently being held at the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters.

"I have the summons and as I speak now, Akamba is at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters answering charges on allegations of another case," the Speaker said.

Akamba, was violently re-arrested within the premises of the Anti-Corruption Court by JAT officers, sparking outrage from some MPs and other concerned Ugandans.

