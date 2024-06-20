Somalia: Somali Govt Gears Up for National Day Celebrations

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh said on Wednesday that the preparations for the upcoming national days on June 26 and July 1 are in full swing.

The members of the ministerial-level committee who are responsible for organizing the celebrations convened to discuss the arrangements needed to ensure a successful and memorable event across the nation.

The meeting, attended by representatives from various federal ministries and security officials, focused on finalizing the details of the festivities to commemorate the significant dates in Somalia's history.

With Independence Day fast approaching, the committee is working diligently to create a program that reflects the spirit of unity and patriotism among the Somali people.

As the nation gears up for these important celebrations, the government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all participants. Special Operations Units and security officials from the Ministry of Interior Affairs are taking all necessary measures to create a secure environment for the festivities.

The committee's discussions also touched upon the recent tribal conflicts in the country, particularly those in Galmudug state. The Minister emphasized the importance of addressing these issues to promote peace and stability throughout Somalia.

In addition to the national days, the committee is also planning to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, which recently took place. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre joined residents of Mogadishu at Dara-salam Garden to mark the occasion, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

As the preparations continue, the Somali people eagerly anticipate the upcoming national days, which serve as a reminder of the country's rich history and the resilience of its people. With the government's efforts to ensure a smooth and enjoyable celebration, the festivities are set to be a memorable event for all.