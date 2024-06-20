Somalia: Islamic State in Somalia Poses a Growing Threat, U.S. Officials Say

The skyline beyond the northern suburbs of Mogadishu in Somalia, seen through a bullet hole in the window of a hotel.

Washington — The U.S. is intensifying its counterterrorism efforts in Somalia due to a rising threat from ISIS-Somalia, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The Concerned U.S. officials report that ISIS-Somalia has evolved from a financial hub to potentially hosting IS's global leader.

Senior U.S. defense officials believe that ISIS leaders see Africa as a strategic expansion zone, with IS-Somalia becoming a key player in their operations.

Recent intelligence suggests IS emir Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurashi may have relocated to Somalia's Puntland region. This follows warnings from Somali officials about IS-Somalia's growing strength, bolstered by fighters from Yemen.

A recent U.S. airstrike targeted ISIS-Somalia leader Abdulqadir Mumin, but his fate remains uncertain.

Despite ISIS-Somalia's small size, with 100 to 400 fighters, it plays a crucial role in ISIS's global logistics, moving funds and resources. Some analysts are skeptical about claims that ISIS's top leader has moved to Somalia, citing logistical challenges.

However, the strategic significance of IS-Somalia and its financial operations remains a concern, highlighting the group's persistent threat.