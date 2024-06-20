Mozambique: EU Has Invested Over 400 Million Euros in Mozambique

Maputo — The European Union (EU) has already invested over 400 million Euros (430 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) in Mozambique, as part of bilateral cooperation and partnership.

According to the EU High Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, who was speaking, on Tuesday, in Maputo, minutes after an audience granted by Foreign Minister, Verónica Macamo, "Our financial commitment to Mozambique exceeds 400 million Euros and that is the reason for my presence in your country, to deepen this partnership, and encourage new European companies to invest in Mozambique.'

This is Urpilainen's first visit to Mozambique since she was elected Commissioner for International Partnerships.

"This time it was an opportunity to have a more structured meeting and exchange views with the Minister of Foreign Affairs ", she said.

Among topics discussed in the meeting were support for the upcoming presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 9 October, terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado and other issues related to the country's development.

According to Urpilainen, Mozambique is an important partner for the European Union, taking into account its promising potential in various sector.

"We are jointly committed to a number of themes, supporting security issues and development, such as the green transition, good governance and youth development', she said.

Mozambique, Urpilainen said, is a country where young people account for more than 50 per cent of the population, which is why the EU and the Mozambican government have been working to create job opportunities and empower young people so that they can take their place in the country's future.

For her part, Macamo said that the High Commissioner's visit was extremely important to boost the excellent relations between Mozambique and the EU.

"We congratulate the European Union on the success of the recent elections for the European Parliament, and we welcome the smooth running of the elections. Mozambique continues to count on the EU as a privileged cooperation partner', she said.