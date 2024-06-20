Mozambique: Parliamentarian Accuses Momade of 'Silence and Inaction'

19 June 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Alfredo Magumisse, a senior parliamentarian from Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Wednesday denounced Renamo leader, Ossufo Momade, for his alleged silence and inaction in the run-up to the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 9 October.

Magumisse, who was one of the candidates who lost to Momade, in the leadership election at the Renamo Congress held in mid-May, called a press conference in Maputo to express his disappointment at Momade's failure to sell the Renamo brand.

33 days after his re-election as Renamo President at the Congress, Momade "has done nothing', accused Magumisse.

"We all know that this country is not being governed, and that Renamo is the alternative', he said. "President Ossufo must show that he is the alternative. He has to wage a pre-campaign'.

During such a "pre-campaign', he argued, Momade should take the opportunity to publicise the decisions taken at the Congress, and to present the members of the Renamo bodies elected by the Congress delegates.

Cited in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais', Magumisse claimed there is now a "climate of inequality' inside Renamo, "characterized by nepotism, vengeance and harassment'.

Clashes between members of Renamo should not be allowed to undermine the party's performance, he urged.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.