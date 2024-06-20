South Africa: Cosatu Limpopo Dismayed By the Absence of Leaders of the Alliance in the Limpopo Executive Council

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Limpopo wishes to publicly express concern and condemn the fundamental blight in the outlook of the Provincial Executive, in relation to the absence of the components of the Alliance, in a fundamental departure from the principles our ally, the ANC, of broadly reflecting the components of the Alliance in its own decisions and activities and those of the state.

This development is a regression to the dark days when the Federation and other components of the Alliance would be expected to help deliver victory and thereafter be cast aside. This is a sad history we believed was long buried, one of sloppy and last-minute consultations and disregard for the input of the Alliance structures.

Having registered our concern we congratulate the individual members appointed into the Provincial Executive Council and wish them well in the new responsibilities they have been thrust into and wish they will assist the Premier of Limpopo to address the many challenges that confront workers, both in the public and private sectors and the entire working class.

Further to that, we call upon our ally the ANC, to heed the call we have been making, though our communication channels, for proper and thoroughgoing engagements through the structures of the alliance.