Morocco: Road Accidents Claim 19 Lives in Morocco's Urban Areas Over Past Week

Road Accidents Claim 19 Lives in Morocco's Urban Areas Over Past Week

19 June 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Nineteen people were killed and 2,968 injured, 124 of them seriously, in the 2,191 road accidents that occurred in urban areas from June 10 to 16, according to the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

These accidents were mainly due to drivers' inattention, failure to give priority, speeding, failure to keep a safe distance, loss of vehicles' control and pedestrians' inattention, DGSN pointed out in a press release.

With regard to the control and repression of traffic offenses, the security services drew up 36,222 tickets, 5,548 reports submitted to the public prosecutor's office, while 30,674 transactional fines were collected, according to the same source.

The sums collected from these fines amounted to over 6.56 million dirhams, according to the statement, which also mentioned the impounding of 3,727 vehicles, the seizure of 5,548 documents and the withdrawal of 186 vehicles from circulation.

