Sudan: North Kordofan Sees Fragile Calm Amidst Network Restoration

Um Rawaba — The city of Um Rawaba in North Kordofan state experienced a tentative calm after recent armed clashes, with the return of the Zain Communications network on Monday marking a crucial development. However, sources told Radio Dabanga that the network's signal remains weak, necessitating continued reliance on the Sudani network for communication.

Expectations for network improvements persist, in part due to Eid . The city still grapples with a persistent electricity and water crisis since the destruction of the Um Rawaba transformational plant, driving up water prices to alarming levels.

Healthcare services have significantly declined post-conflict, with many health workers leaving or transitioning to other professions due to safety concerns and facility looting. Access to medications faces obstacles, exacerbating health issues, particularly for dialysis patients.

Despite past insecurity, residents noted a relative calmness, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) supposedly launching 'campaigns against crime'. Challenges persist with past weeks marred by looting and armed confrontations resulting in casualties among RSF members and civilians.