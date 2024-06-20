Kenya Airways Resumes Nairobi-Maputo Flights

19 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Feddy Mwende

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed flights to Maputo in Mozambique as the airline expands its intra-Africa connectivity.

KQ will, starting today, conduct three flights weekly on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The national carrier says that the new route will offer travelers connecting flights from its hub in Nairobi and vice versa.

It will also complement KQ's existing services in Nampula, Mozambique.

"Today's launch is a tangible testament to KQ's remarkable progress and the exciting future ahead. As we unveil our 45th destination -Maputo - we mark a major milestone in our network expansion journey," said KQ Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka.

The expansion comes at a time when the airline has been expanding its network on the continent, boosting its popular flight destinations such as New York, Paris, Lagos, Accra, and Freetown.

"Aviation is critical to boosting national GDPs by creating jobs and fostering economic activity. The increased intra-African travel will act as a catalyst for economic development across the continent," added Kilavuka.

Julius Thairu, KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, said that KQ's expansion is linked to KQ's mission of propelling Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, markets, and cultures.

"The demand for air travel is soaring, and we're determined to meet it by expanding our reach and fostering connections between Africa's rich cultures and thriving economies. Adding Maputo to our network strengthens ties between Kenya and Mozambique, opening doors for increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange," he said.

