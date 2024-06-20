Angola: Police Must Respect Protest Rights During Planned 22 June Demonstrations

press release

Police must respect the rights of protesters in Luanda during the planned 22 June demonstrations against economic decline and political repression, said Amnesty International.

The organization has documented how Angolan police have regularly and unlawfully fired at protesters with live bullets and tear gas, and conducted mass arrests, among other violations, during peaceful demonstrations since 2020.

"The planned 22 June demonstration should not be an occasion for Angolan police to arbitrarily arrest people, or to shoot at peaceful protesters with bullets, tear gas or water cannons, as security forces have done repeatedly in the past," said Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns in East and Southern Africa.

"Authorities must follow international law and not disperse peaceful protesters on 22 June. They should release all prisoners previously sentenced solely for peacefully exercising their right to protest, too."

Background

The National Unity for Angolan Revolution Movement (UNTRA Movement) called for a protest on 22 June in Luanda against the high cost of living and transportation, and high levels of crime and unemployment. The UNTRA movement said the planned protest is also against political intolerance and arbitrary detention of activists including Adolfo Campos, Hermenegildo Victor José AKA Gildo das Ruas, Abraão Pedro Santos AKA Pensador and Gilson Moreira AKA Tanaice Neutro, who police arrested ahead of a protest in Luanda on 16 September 2023.

Protest organizers alerted authorities of their plans for 22 June on 29 May, well ahead of the required three-days' notice period.

On 5 June 2023, police shot and killed at least five people, including a 12-year-old boy, and arrested dozens. Angolan authorities have held no one accountable for these deaths. Less than two weeks later on 17 June 2023, police fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators in Luanda, wounding multiple people.

In January 2021, Angolan forces killed dozens of protesters in the mining town of Cafunfo, Lunda Norte province.

In 2020, security forces killed 10 people, mostly boys and young men, while enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. The youngest victim was 14 years old. They further conducted mass arbitrary arrests, detaining more than 100 protesters and passerby at a single demonstration in October 2020. Angolan police also continue to detain Ana da Silva Miguel (AKA Neth Nahara) after arresting her in August 2023 over a TikTok post deemed critical of Angola's government and president.

To arrange interviews in English and Portuguese, please contact [email protected]