Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Resumes Radiotherapy Services

19 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has resumed radiotherapy services following the operationalisation of one of its three machines.

The department had not been offering services for more than two years after the machines broke down, leaving hundreds of patients seeking more expensive services in the private sector.

With one machine now up, head of the radiotherapy department Dr Nothando Mutizira said the hospital is slowly initiating patients on treatment based on the urgency of their cases.

She said the refurbishment of the second machine is underway and they are hoping that it will be up and running soon so that they can accommodate more patients.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.