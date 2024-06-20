South Africa: Illegal Miner Sentenced for Possession of Unwrought Gold

press release

Mokete Mahamo (50) was sentenced to four years' imprisonment or R25 000 fine on a charge of Possession of unwrought gold, as well as thirty (30) days imprisonment or R500-00 fine for illegal immigrant charge when he appeared before the Viljoenskroon Magistrates' Court on 18 June 2024.

The accused was arrested in February 2024 by Kopanang Mine security guards during a routine search conducted when the shift ended. During the search, he was found in possession of four pieces of unwrought gold. He was arrested and the case was referred to the Klerksdorp based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team who fully investigated the matter.

Following a series of court appearances, the accused was sentenced for possession of unwrought gold and for being in the country illegally with fine options.