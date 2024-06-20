South Africa: Copper Cable Thieves Nabbed At Dumping Site in Wrenchville

19 June 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Wednesday, 19 June 2024, Wrenchville SAPS were conducting stop and search actions when they received information regarding suspected stolen copper cables at a dumping site.

The information was operationalised, and three suspects were caught loading copper cables onto a truck.

The three male suspects, aged 21, 27, and 47, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

Copper cable with an estimated value of R112 684-00 was seized. A Tata truck and a Nissan bakkie, believed to be used in the commission of a crime, were confiscated.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. The investigation continues.

The policing of crimes relating to the tampering of essential infrastructure and theft of essential infrastructure remains a priority in the Northern Cape and will be addressed vigorously.

