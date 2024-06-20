South Africa: SA's Youth Losing Hope in State's Ability to Help Them Achieve Their Dreams

analysis

Kuzoshuba (the situation will worsen) if the new Government of National Unity does not have the aspirations and interests of young people at heart and at the centre of their policies.

Nearly 50 years have passed since the youth uprisings against the enforcement of Afrikaans in public schools that began on June 16, 1976, and which marked a pivotal moment in South Africa's history.

But after three decades of democracy, the young population -- defined as those aged between 15 and 34 -- continues to experience marginalisation and exclusion from the country's economic sphere. More alarmingly, this demographic remains exceedingly vulnerable within the labour market.

Data from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) conducted by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) illustrates that the first quarter of 2024 saw the number of unemployed young people increasing by 236,000, reaching a staggering 4.9 million, while the number of employed young people decreased by 7,000 to 5.9 million.

Consequently, the youth unemployment rate escalated by 1.3% from 44.3% in the last quarter of 2023 to 45.5% in the early months of 2024. This sad reality has even sparked debates and led some, like Ompile Makwiti in a report by Unicef, to question the significance and value of celebrating Youth Day in South Africa.

Pressures faced by young people

As we celebrate Youth Month, it's imperative to recognise how young men of South...