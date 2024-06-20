South Africa: Prince Kaybee Responds to Physical Assault Allegations

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula certainly knows how to get people talking. This time award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee was on his radar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musa made the damning statement that Kaybee had allegedly physically assaulted a woman in Bloemfontein. According to him, the incident happened about two weeks ago.

Many know that Musa blows more smoke than air. The majority of the time, his claims are to be taken with a pinch of salt. Suffice it to say, the celebrities who are caught in his crosshairs either choose to ignore him or threaten legal action.

Prince Kaybee instead took the laidback route and jumped into his replies, saying: "Lol I haven't been in Bloemfontein in well over 5 Months and I've never physically assaulted a woman my entire life but I don't have a problem if you think I did."

X users commended the DJ's diplomatic response. @Well_ManneredR wrote: "Kudos KB, for refusing to be dragged into the mud by Musa. In my language we say, shandisai side ramuinaro iroro, meaning, i dont mind if you make me the villain in the story you're going to put out there!!"

@ThabiSoul_Deep continued with the humour and said, "Lol, you catching the smoke for your lookalike somewhere in Botshabelo."

The Fetch Your Life producer recently had to fend off accusations of stealing a song from Idols SA season 13 contestant Botlhale Phora.

Botlhale alleged that Kaybee recreated his song and that he was blocked by the muso when he asked to be part of it, TshisaLive reported.

Sharing his frustrations on Facebook, Botlhale said: "I'm not going to keep quiet because you are 'big' and a lot of people fear facing people who are at the top.

"If we do not stop you guys now this will be a continuous thing to young and upcoming artists."

Defending himself and his producing style, Kaybee wrote on X: "I spend hours making my own music every chance I get."

He also added that he didn't know Botlhale and had no prior contact with him. "I don't know him, I have never received or replicated his song and I do not use that email address because I have a personal email."