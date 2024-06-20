South Africa: Mama Joy Says She's Going to the Olympics: 'Not Even Renaldo Gouws Will Stop Me'

South Africa's biggest sports fan Mama Joy Chauke will be cheering on the South African team at this year's Olympics in true Mzansi style.

While attending President Cyril Ramaphosa's second inauguration at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, a chaffed Chauke bumped into Deputy President John Steenhuisen who told her she would be attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris, starting in July.

Sharing her excitement on X (formerly Twitter) with a video of the two looking like fab friends, Chauke wrote: "Am at Union Building look who I met The Deputy President Steenhuysen @Thanking Mamajoy for representing SA and bringing the trophy back home and also said am going to the Olympics not even ⁦@RenaldoGouws⁩ will stop me to go to the Olympics."

Renaldo Gouws found himself in hot water earlier this week after a 2009 video of him making racist remarks resurfaced.

The DA MP said the video was posted in response to then president Jacob Zuma and ANC Youth League leader, Julius Malema, and the controversial "kill the boer" chant.

A petition started doing the rounds calling for Parliament to revoke Gouws's membership. Chauke was one of the almost 40,000 people who added their signatures.

"Just put Talk. You don't talk about Mamajoy, and nothing happens. For sure, you are scared⁦, @RenaldoGouws. I have signed," Chauke wrote on X.

Gouws posted a lengthy apology on social media. "Before this and before these snippets were used publicly against me, I posted a lengthy Facebook post from 2013 in which I apologized for how I delivered my message in my videos (angry, hostile, confrontational and crass)," he said. Gouws also refuted any claims of racism or of being a racist.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi told Eyewitness News that they are dealing with the matter against Gouws internally.