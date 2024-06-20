Sudan: Minister of Energy and Oil Heralds Approaching Repumping Southern Sudan Oil

19 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Minister of Energy and Oil, Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, heralded the near completion of work on re-pumping South Sudan's oil.

This came during his inspection visit on Wednesday to the fifth pumping station from Jebel Um Ali in the Nile River State, affirming that work has reached about 80% so far, appreciating the efforts of the workers at Bashair Pipeline Company (BAPCO) who continue to work day and night until the dawn of Eid in order to accelerate the pace in dealing with the stoppage of pumping to avoid economic and technical losses to the country and South Sudan.

The Minister inspected the valve at the station and was briefed on the alternative plans.

For his part, Engineer Ibrahim Adam, General Manager of Bashair Pipelines Company (BAPCO), stressed that the work is taking place according to the plans drawn up by the company, indicating that the company's employees continue to work without stopping even during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, stressing that their Eid is in the fields of work and the effort has been crowned with success, adding that soon Sudan and South Sudan will be heralded with the return of pumping. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.