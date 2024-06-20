Zimbabwe: 79 CCC Activists Further Remanded in Custody

CCC politician James Timba and 78 other members of his party were further remanded in custody yesterday after their application challenging placement on remand was dismissed by Harare magistrate Ms Rut Moyo.

The 79 are being charged with disorderly conduct and participation in an unlawful gathering.

One of the accused has since been released into the custody of his mother.

Through their lawyers, they are denying the charges arguing that they were merely celebrating the Day of the Africa Child when they were arrested.

The investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Panganai Gwati opposed bail, saying the suspects were facing a serious offence and also fought with law enforcement agents.

He said they had the propensity of teaming up again and committing a similar offence as evidenced by some CCC members staging a mini demonstration outside court premises yesterday.

The matter was rolled over to today for cross examination and continuation of bail application.

The State alleges that on June 16 this year at around 2pm, police received information that there was an unsanctioned gathering at Timba's house at number 6 Downie Road in Strathaven, Harare.

It is alleged that the purpose of the meeting was to plan the staging of unlawful demonstrations in Harare.

Police went to the house where they heard a lot of noise and later saw a large gathering.

Reinforcements were called in when the suspects behaved in a riotous way by throwing stones at a police vehicle that was slightly damaged.

Police had to use tear smoke to control the crowd, and managed to arrest the suspects.