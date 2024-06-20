Zimbabwe: Madzibaba Ishmael, Accomplices Deny Charges

The trial for Apostolic sect leader, Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa, and his seven accomplices, who are facing allegations of contravening the Burial and Cremation Act as well as the Children's Act continued yesterday at Norton Magistrates Court, with the suspects entering a not guilty plea.

They said they were not obliged to take care of the minors who were reportedly abused and denied conducting a burial ceremony without the knowledge of the authorities .

Chokurongerwa (54), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunhire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (48), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume (42), all from Lily Farm in Nyabira are facing three counts of ill-treating children, conducting a burial without a burial order and failing to give notice of the birth and death of a person.

In their defence, the accused submitted that they did not have a guardian obligation on the minors, hence it was not their duty to take care of them.

They argued that none of the alleged victims nor their parents had lodged a complaint with the police, hence the State could not cry more than the bereaved.

Further, they stated that they did not conduct any burial of any person without notifying authorities claiming they were not the only adults at the farm.

The prosecution called the second witness, an officer from the Births and Deaths Registration Department Mr Farai Gatusa.

He testified that when they visited the farm, they were hindered from conducting their duties by Madzibaba Ishmael.

They observed graves and that 48 children did not have birth certificates.

Mr Gatusa said the birth certificates shown to him by lawyers representing the suspects were only obtained in June 2024, after their visit to the farm in March.

He said he questioned the authenticity of the birth certificates as they were uncertified copies which were all surprisingly issued on the same day, apparently to conceal the offence as the trial had already started in June.

The State also led village head Mr Nzwanai Musonza who confirmed that he would occasionally be called by the suspects to officiate at funerals and he thought they would have notified the authorities.

He was later surprised to learn that the sect leaders had not informed authorities about the deaths.