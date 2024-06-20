Rwanda: Top 10 Trending Songs for July Elections

Rwandans will in less than a month decide the president who will lead Rwanda in the next five-year term.

Campaigns for presidential and parliamentary elections kick off on Saturday, June 22, and are expected to reach every district of Rwanda in what is regarded as the biggest civic gatherings in the country that attract all sectors of life.

As the D-day for elections gets closer, Rwandan musicians, from legends like Massamba Intore, who participated in Rwanda's liberation struggle, to first time voters including the likes of Bwiza and Nel Ngabo, have all teamed up to produce election songs, with most of, if not all, praising the outstanding deeds of RPF-Inkotanyi and its chairman and incumbent president Paul Kagame.

The New Times picks, in no particularly order, 10 most trending songs for the 2024 elections, which are happening for the fourth time in the post-genocide era.

Nywe PK24 - Nel Ngabo

The song, originally premiered in 2021, has been recreated with some modifications, particularly expressing gratitude to president Paul Kagame for his exemplary leadership and the tremendous achievements in rebuilding the country over the past 30 years.

In his new hit, the 'Mutuale' singer describes the Head of State as a man of action who fulfills his promises. He highlights several progressive projects, including the revamped Amahoro national stadium, which was actually one of the locations featuring in the song video, mass sports events like car-free days, community serivce (Umuganda), a strong army, tourism, health, education, and more.

In 'Nywe PK,' the Kina Music-signed singer emphasizes that Rwandans have made their own choices and that no one should intervene in national affairs or try to influence decisions contrary to the country's direction.

The song also urges critics to stay silent because Kagame has accomplished what once seemed impossible, offering a promising future.

Ogera - Bruce Melodie ft. Bwiza

Within only three days since its release, Ogera, a collaboration masterpiece by star musician Bruce Melodie and Bwiza, seems to be arguably Rwanda's favorite election song and the numbers proves it.

Produced by Element, the song represents both the first-voters who are the same age with Bwiza, and the elder generation of Bruce Melodie who have been voting for a longtime.

In the song, both artistes narrate how, under RPF-Inkotanyi, Rwanda achieved growth and development that it had never seen before in its history.

Ogera is available on all streaming platforms.

Contre Succès remix- Dr Claude

Celebrated musician Jean Claude Iyamuremye, also known as Dr. Claude, recreated his most popular song, 'Contre Succès', addressing critics and individuals who plan to overthrow President Paul Kagame and take office by force. He states that these efforts are doomed to fail because the Head of State loves Rwandans and these critics are driven by jealousy and should be ignored.

The singer also highlights the importance of equality, innovation, the Girinka program, technological advancements, security, free education, and healthcare for everyone, which have all been achieved under RPF-Inkotanyi.

Dr Claude argues that those who don't recognize these achievements are deliberately undervaluing them and that it is everyone's responsibility to protect these accomplishments.

Igikumwe - Khalfan Govinda ft. All Stars

Rwandan rapper Khalfan Govinda recently teamed up with some of the biggest Rwandan artistes including fellow rapper Fireman, Tom Close, Massamba Intore, Marina, and Uncle Austin to produce 'Igikumwe', one of the most trending elections songs in the country.

Directed by AB Godwin, the song's video clip showcase Rwanda's progress journey, from sports venues like BK Arena, renovated Amahoro Stadium and the 18-hole Kigali Gold Course, to education and health facilities.

The song, also dedicated to dedicated to RPF-Inkotanyi, has been up for less than 48 hours but managed to attract over 120, 000 clicks on YouTube. There is no doubt that it will lift up the energy and mood during RPF campaigns.

Afande - Danny Vumbi

Rwanda's vocalist and lyricist Danny Vumbi was not left out on the trend of producing election songs. The artiste used a groovy Afrobeat crafted by producer Loader, and delivered 'Afande', another brand-new song that praises the deeds of president Kagame who he referred to as 'Afande' in the song.

Afande was premiered, on June 13, and it has so far generated over 100,000 views on various streaming platforms.

Ikipe Itsinda - Francois Nsegiyumva ft. Agnes

Famous musician Francois Nsegiyunva, also known as Igisupusupu, has returned on top of charts, but this time with a fresh danceable song 'Ikipe Itsinda' dedicated to ruling party RPF-Inkotanyi.

'Ikipe Itsinda,' loosely translated to 'winning team', -just like other, highlights some of RPF-Inkotanyi's achievements over the past 30 years while it also calls on Rwandans to also choose wisely ahead of the upcoming polls.

The song, which also features Agnes, is available on all major streaming platforms.

Kagame Ntacyo Twamuburanye - Senderi Hit

Singer Eric Senderi Hit, renowned for the civic education songs, released a song praising president Paul Kagame and RPF Inkotanyi, which he leads, for their contributions to the welfare of Rwanda and its people over the past 30 years.

Senderi released his new song backing Kagame on Monday, May 20, shortly after the head of state submitted his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in July.

In this particular song, he carefully addresses various aspects of life where he highlights the liberation struggle, how the Genocide against the Tutsi was brought to an end, refugee resettlement, Rwandan unity, cleanliness and security, foreign relations, full democracy, sustainable development, women's empowerment, education for all, and regional industrial development.

In the song's video, the self-proclaimed Rwandan best Afrobeat artiste showcases various moments from President Kagame's reign, including his 2017 campaign and other significant activities from the past 30 years. The video emphasizes efforts that have improved people's well-being in terms of health, economy, education, technology, infrastructure, and enhancing the confidence of Rwandans to live.

Umugabo w'Ibikorwa - Super Manager

In the four-minute audio song, loosely translated as 'a man of action, Super Manager emphasizes the significant progress that the country has made and its future endeavors.

Like some other singers, his song highlights the liberation struggle, the halting of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, infrastructure development, sports, unity and reconciliation, free health access, peace and security, cleanliness, foreign relations, full democracy, women's empowerment, education for all, and efforts to make Rwanda one of the least corrupt countries worldwide.

The chorus includes the phrase, 'Tuzagutora Kagame,' which translates as 'we will vote for you, Kagame'.

Injyana - Juno Kizigenza ft. Ariel Wayz

As they were celebrating three years since dropping first collabo, 'Away', Ariel Wayz and Juno Kizigenza yet again blessed Rwandans with another song, but this time dedicated to president Kagame as he begins bid for a new term on Saturday, June 22, when election campaign kicks off.

Dubbed 'Injyana', the song, according to the duo, is a dedication to a man (Paul Kagame) who rose Rwanda from ashes and drove the country to greatness.

The duo, once linked to a relationship, are back together in the song after years of rumored separation.

'Injyana' is also available on all streaming platforms

Papa w'Urubyiruko - Nessa ft. Beat Killer

The song, which loosely translates as 'father of youth', begins with President Paul Kagame's quote "To be great, you need to work. Rwandans means Rwanda because all that has been achieved came from the country's own resources. I extend my gratitude to all Rwandans."

Both rappers, who are also allegedly a couple, express their admiration for the head of state's exemplary efforts. They recount the difficult situation that once seemed impossible to overcome, celebrating the transformation from what appeared to be a nightmare into a reality.

In the three-minute audio-visual song, the singers reaffirm that no one, but Kagame, could have achieved this, and everyone should follow a good example he has set for now and the future.