Egypt Exported 45k Tons of Strawberries in 6 Months

19 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's agricultural exports of vegetables and fruits, during the 6-month period from September 2023 to February 2024, showed that Egypt succeeded in exporting 45 thousand tons of strawberries at a value of $129 million.

Egypt's exports of strawberries represented 2 percent of the amount of Egyptian exports and 6 percent of the value of exports.

Egypt's agricultural exports of vegetables and fruits during the 6-month period from September 2023 to February 2024 amounted to about 2.82 million tons, worth about $2 billion.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and Britain came at the top of the countries importing Egyptian vegetables and fruits.

