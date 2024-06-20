Zimbabwe: Govt to Shut Down Illegal Gaming Shops, Casinos - Says They Pose Risk to Public Safety

20 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

The government has issued a stern warning to operators of illegal betting shops and casinos who did not get approval from the Lotteries and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe (LGB).

Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe said that some gaming establishments have not obtained the required licenses and are breaking the law.

He added that swift action will be taken to ensure compliance with the law and protect citizens.

"It has come to the notice and attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage that certain individuals and entities are establishing gaming operations and setting up gaming shops and/or casinos without the approval from the LGB of Zimbabwe as required by the law," said Kazembe.

The Minister cited Section 31 of the LGB Act Chapter 10:26, which prohibits the establishment of gaming operations without approval from the LGB indicating that the ministry will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that those operating illegally are brought to book.

"Section 31 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act Chapter 10:26 prohibits such conduct. Setting up of betting shops or casinos without the prerequisite approvals and conducting unsanctioned gaming operations is illegal.

"It also poses a serious risk to public safety as the unsuspecting people of Zimbabwe are the targets and victims of this flagrant violation of the law.

"We urge the public to be cautious and avoid patronizing these illegal gaming shops and casinos. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that those operating outside the law are brought to book.

"We will not hesitate to shut down these illegal operations and prosecute those responsible. We are committed to ensuring that gaming operations in Zimbabwe are conducted in a safe and regulated environment," he added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.