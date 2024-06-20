Uganda: Torture Cases On the Rise, Says Rights Body

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has raised alarm over a significant surge in cases of torture, recording over 1,000 complaints since 2018.

During the release of their 26th annual report on torture, the commission highlighted a lack of proper documentation and investigation of these cases.

The Commission said that while security agencies are often accused as perpetrators, the Uganda Police Force's annual crime reports have been silent.

UHRC has observed a significant increase in registered cases of torture. According to the commission's latest report, torture--a crime and a severe human rights violation -- has been escalating, causing concern among stakeholders.

Available statistics indicate that the commission recorded 103 in 2018, 394 in 2019, 104 in 2020, 166 in 2021, 136 in 2022 and 150 in 2023.

The cumulative total of 1,053 cases has prompted serious concern from the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

However, even though most of the complaints reported are against security entities, the commission notes shockingly that torture is never recorded in the annual police crime reports.

To address the concerns, the commission has underscored the need for speedy institution of the witness protection bill to allow more people safely report cases.

"If you don't protect the witnesses, how will people come out to confidently report? says Crispin Kaheru, a civil rights activist.

"This bill is needed now more than ever."