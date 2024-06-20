Uganda: Can Parliament Sink Any Lower?

opinion

The scandals that have shadowed the August House has many already looking forward to what the 12th Parliament is likely to be like, more than a year before the 2026 polls.

From Parliament being a one party state of the NRM, to an increase in the number of independents, to whether the opposition will hold front or not.

The Speaker has been sanctioned by the Western governments led by the UK and the US and several MPs are being picked up over corruption while four parliamentary commissioners face censure for patting themselves on the back with the taxpayer's sweat.

Political analyst and human rights activist Nicholas Opiyo has doubts on what lies ahead after 2026 elections for the legislative house.

Opiyo argues that with the current chaos if anyone thought the 11th parliament has been a rubber stamp let them wait for 12th .

"The way the opposition is in chaos many independents are coming," he says.

"The only problem is that most of them are NRM leaning. The opposition has divided the vote don't be surprised if the next parliament becomes a one party state."

Unlike Opiyo, three-time MP Muwanga Kivumbi bets his money on the Opposition becoming stronger.

Kivumbi argues the public has lost trust in government more than the Opposition.

"Even with the high attrition rate in parliament, the public won't replace opposition with NRM," he says.

"Even if they throw me out they will bring another opposition member."

But as Kivumbi argues, it's a season MPs are seeking a point of anchor, former legislator Wandera Ongalo introduces a possible game changer, saying the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) is likely to shake the status quo.

PLU is a civic organisation founded by the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba after revamping the face of his 'MK Movement'.

The First Son had variously made his public clamour to replace his father, vowing to contest in the 2026 Presidential Election.

But after President Museveni appointed him as the CDF in March, the noise around his PLU activities have died down with two of his top supporters in Balaam Barugahara and Lilian Aber as ministers.

"These PLU chaps will be sponsoring their own candidates who are not really NRM so they don't have follow what NRM says," Mr Ogalo says.

"They will be also be fishing from Independents and Opposition. It's going to be a chaotic parliament."