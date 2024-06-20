Uganda: UPDF to Recruit 1,600 Scientists

This move is aimed at bolstering the military's technical capabilities.

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has launched plans to recruit over 1,600 citizens with specialised skills in various scientific fields.

According to Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Defence and Military spokesperson, the recruitment drive is targeting applicants under the age of 28 who possess at least one principal pass in a science subject at the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) level.

Additionally, individuals holding diplomas or degrees in science-related fields are also encouraged to apply.

"The recruitment process will span 14 days and take place across different regions of Uganda to ensure we capture a diverse and capable pool of candidates," said Gen Kulayigye.

"We are looking for young, bright minds to join our forces and contribute to the scientific and technological advancement of the UPDF."

The initiative is part of the UPDF's broader strategy to integrate modern scientific knowledge and skills into its operations.

Kulayigye emphasised the importance of having a scientifically adept military in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape.

"Our aim is to build a robust and versatile defense force capable of tackling contemporary challenges," he added.

"By recruiting individuals with a strong background in sciences, we are preparing the UPDF to effectively handle future demands."

Interested applicants are urged to prepare their academic credentials and be ready for the recruitment process.

This opportunity is seen as a significant step for many young Ugandans aspiring to serve their country while utilising their scientific expertise.

As the recruitment dates approach, further details will be provided through official UPDF communication channels to ensure transparency and accessibility for all potential candidates.

For more information on the recruitment process and requirements, visit the official UPDF website or contact their recruitment offices.