Tanzania: Yanga Locked in FIFA Ban

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has stressed that the ban on player registration imposed by the world football governing body (FIFA) on Young Africans and other three clubs stands.

According to a statement released yesterday in Dar es Salaam by TFF, FIFA has yet to announce the lift of the ban slapped on the Premier League and Championship Leagues clubs.

The statement issued by TFF and signed by the Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo said that the federation was yet to receive any decision of revoking the ban of any of the four clubs that have been slapped with a ban.

The statement was issued after Yanga who are among the four sides that are victims of the ban through their Communication Manager Ali Kamwe, claiming that the Jangwani-based club has already settled all their debts.

"Before the ongoing registration window opened, we had settled all the debts owed to players Lazarous Kambole and Mamadou Doumbi so we have completed all FIFA- required payment procedures, and FIFA has proof of payment from us as the club.

" Therefore, it is now up to FIFA to contact the play- ers to confirm these claims," he said.

Due to that fact, Kamwe disclosed that the club is no longer charged by FIFA after settling all the debt charges lined up against them and they are debt-free.

Yanga and Singida Fountain Gate FC, Tabora United FC, Biashara United FC, and FGA Talents FC are the four clubs that have been slapped with the Fifa ban until they settle their debts with their former players.

However, Ndimbo unveiled that FIFA procedures require the claimants to confirm receipt of payment within five days after the debtors make the payments and if the claimants confirm receipt, then FIFA would lift the bans.

"To date there is no information from FIFA confirming the ban lift but TFF will continue to provide updates to all clubs which are serving by the ban," he said.

Recently, TFF announced opening of the 2024/25 season registration window for NBC Premier League (NBCPL), NBC Championship (NBCCL), First League (FL), and Women's Premier League (TWL) clubs.