Tanzania: Samia Attends Ramaphosa Swearing-in Event in Pretoria

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was among dignitaries present at Wednesday's swearing-in event for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, which was a noteworthy show of regional cooperation.

The event, held at the Union Buildings, marked the commencement of Ramaphosa's second term in office after his re-election with the help from a coalition of parties, a first in the country's 30-year rule.

President Samia's presence underscored the strengthening ties between Tanzania and South Africa, among the most influential nations on the continent.

Her participation was seen as a reaffirmation of the mutual commitment to en hancing bilateral relations and cooperation on various fronts, including trade, security, and regional stability.

The ceremony was at- tended by a host of African leaders and international dig- nitaries, symbolizing a broad endorsement of Ramaphosa's leadership. The inauguration featured a blend of solemn oaths and vibrant cultural perfor- mances, celebrating South Africa's democratic values and diverse heritage. President Ramaphosa is now set to appoint a Cabinet in a new coalition government after his African National Congress (ANC) party lost its parliamentary majority in an election last month.

He was re-elected president by lawmakers on Friday after the main opposition party and a smaller third party joined the ANC in an agreement to co-govern Africa's most industrialized economy.

He will have to guide the first coalition government in which no party has a ma- jority.

At least three parties will make up what the ANC is calling a government of national unity, with more invited to join. King Mswati III of Eswatini, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa and former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga were among many dignitaries who attended the inauguration ceremony as Ramaphosa begins what promises to be a tough final term in office.

President Samia's at- tendance also highlighted the role of African unity in addressing continental issues such as poverty, health crises, and climate change.

The collaborative spirit exemplified by her presence at the ceremony is anticipated to foster closer cooperation among African nations, enhancing collective efforts towards sustainable development.

The event was not only a celebration of South African democracy but also a reminder of the shared aspirations and interconnected destinies of African nations, as they strive together towards a brighter, more inclusive future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute by the presi- dential guard and a flyover by the South Africa Air Force over the Union Buildings. South African musicians and cultural dancers entertained thousands of citizens who attended the swearing-in.

Addressing the nation, Ramaphosa said that the people had spoken and their will would be adhered to.

"The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone.

They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realize their aspirations," he said.

Ramaphosa said the people of South Africa "have also been unequivocal in expressing their disappointment and disapproval of our performance in some of the areas in which we have failed them."

He also recognized the society "remains deeply unequal and highly polarized," which could" easily turn into instability."