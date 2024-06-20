Sudan: TSC Member, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, General Kabashi, Meets West Kordofan State's Delegation

Port Sudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, praised the efforts undertaken by the native administrations in strengthening the social fabric, rejecting tribal and regional differences, and extending community peace and security.

During his meeting with the delegation of West Kordofan State at his office in Portsudan Tuesday, His Excellency was briefed on the overall situation in the state, stressing the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence among the components of the people of West Kordofan, enhancing the value of the nation, elevating its status, and protecting its lands.

For his part, Issa Dhahia, the delegation's spokesman, explained, in a press statement after the meeting, that the delegation briefed the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Deputy Commander-in-Chief on the overall situation in West Kordofan State, particularly the humanitarian and security situation.

The head of the delegation affirmed the state's support for the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity (Al-Karama) against the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the readiness of its people to mobilize to protect the land and honor.