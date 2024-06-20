Sudan: TSC Member, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, General Kabashi, Meets West Kordofan State's Delegation

18 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, praised the efforts undertaken by the native administrations in strengthening the social fabric, rejecting tribal and regional differences, and extending community peace and security.

During his meeting with the delegation of West Kordofan State at his office in Portsudan Tuesday, His Excellency was briefed on the overall situation in the state, stressing the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence among the components of the people of West Kordofan, enhancing the value of the nation, elevating its status, and protecting its lands.

For his part, Issa Dhahia, the delegation's spokesman, explained, in a press statement after the meeting, that the delegation briefed the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Deputy Commander-in-Chief on the overall situation in West Kordofan State, particularly the humanitarian and security situation.

The head of the delegation affirmed the state's support for the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity (Al-Karama) against the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the readiness of its people to mobilize to protect the land and honor.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.