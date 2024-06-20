It never rains but pours for fly-by-night businessman Moses Mpofu and Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe, who are wanted for questioning over two multi-million dollar scandals.

Besides allegedly aiding and abetting money laundering in the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender, which involves legislator, Pedzisayi 'Scott' Sakupwanya's Better Brands Security, and tenderprenuer Wicknell Chivayo, the pair is embroiled in a botched US$87 million Presidential Goat Scheme.

Mpofu and Chimombe potentially face charges of contravening section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23 relating to theft of trust property, and section 8(2) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

In leaked internal communication from the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC), investigations are ongoing to establish how the duo fleeced government in the hazy contract in which they allegedly received money to supply goats in the pass-on scheme which never materialised.

"Investigations that ensued established that on 16 November 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe represented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development entered into a contract agreement with Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming represented by Moses Mpofu valued at US$ 87 757 168 for the supply and delivery of 632 001 goats over a period of five years," read ZACC findings.

The probe team was deployed on May 23, 2024 to investigate cases of trust property and money laundering.

This was after a report was lodged the Zanu PF-linked dealers supplied a quarter of the animals and misappropriated the cash and went on spending sprees buying lavish houses and expensive cars.

ZACC says it has unearthed that Blackdeck Livestock Farming (Private) Limited, which the pair used to receive payments from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, was registered locally just as Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd, with its directors being Mpofu and Phineas Hazvineyi Kabisira.

During investigations, ZACC generated a warrant of search and seizure which was granted by the Provincial Magistrate at Rotten Row Court requesting for a CABS bank statement in respect of account number 1006126120 belonging to Blackdeck.

It is said Mpofu and Chimombe were given an advance payment of US$40 million by Treasury for them to supply and deliver goats meant to support underprivileged households across the country under the President's initiative.

After receiving the said funds, they did not deliver the goats as agreed but went and converted the funds for their own use through purchasing luxurious houses and vehicles.

The probe team reportedly initiated requests to Treasury, Agriculture ministry, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Blackdeck and their duo's personal bank accounts to trace movement of the disbursed cash for reconciliation.

Investigations also showed that on April 21, 2022, and on June 29, 2022, the responsible ministry transferred ZWL$901 294 200 and ZWL$698 705 800, respectively into Blackdeck's CABS account. Total amount transferred was ZWL$1,6 billion or US$7 712 197 converted at interbank rate.

Investigations are still underway.