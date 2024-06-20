Zimbabwe: Coach Tumba Rallies Athletics Team

Ellina Mhlanga — Senior Sports Reporter

ATHLETICS coach Mavhuto Tumba believes the team to represent the country at the Africa Senior Championships has what it takes to deliver against some of the continent's top athletes.

The meet gets underway on Friday and runs until next week Thursday in Douala, Cameroon.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe early last week announced a seven-member team with indications there would be additions.

They are now set to send 11 athletes to the championships with United States-based Vimbayi Maisvorewa, Tafadzwa Chikomba, Dickson Kamungeremu and Elizabeth Msipa joining the previously announced team.

They joined Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Takudzwa Donald Chiyangwa, Ashley Kamangirira, Chengetayi Mapaya, Ngoni Makusha, Gerren Muwishi and Dennis Hove.

NAAZ director of coaching Lisimati Phakamile, who is in charge of the team said it's an opportunity for the athletes to try and qualify for the Olympics.

"The team has added a few athletes to complement the relay (teams) as well as afford these an opportunity on the podium and also match the Olympic qualification standard.

"Tafadzwa is just a few centimetres from the required 8.27m, hence we felt this can be a great chance to get closer to that mark," said Phakamile.

Tumba, who has been working with Hove at Yadah Athletics Club, said the latter will be making his first appearance at the African Championships.

"This is his first major competition. So basically it's a big achievement for him. I just want him to run the race, finish the race, there is no pressure for him.

"He doesn't need to put himself under pressure, it's his first competition to meet the big names from the continent. That will be something big for him.

"I just want him to compete with those guys and know how to run with those guys."

However, Tumba is confident the team will deliver.

"Those guys have got high potential of qualifying for the Olympics because their times are very close, so there is no reason to put them under pressure. I know they can do it; they just need to run their race not to put themselves under pressure. That is key.

"I know as a nation we have expectations but we have to make sure the athletes are okay, so that they can deliver. I believe in them; I know definitely they can deliver . . . Some are also hoping to drop their times and make it to the Olympics.

"We are hoping that these guys will try to push themselves to qualify," said Tumba.

The locally-based athletes -- Kamungeremu, Hove, Msipa and Muwishi were expected to leave for Cameroon late yesterday.

They will meet the US-based athletes in Douala as well as Makusha, who is coming from France.

NAAZ are hoping to increase their numbers for the Paris 2024 Olympics and also produce some podium performances at the African Championships.

Marathon runners Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora, as well as sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba have so far earned their tickets to Paris.

At the previous edition of the Africa Championships, the 4x100m relay team won a bronze medal.

Team

Men: Tapiwanashe Makarawu (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Takudzwa Donald Chiyangwa (400m, 4X100m, 4X400m), Gerren Muwishi (200m, 400m, 4x400m), Dennis Hove (200m, 400m, 4x400m), Ngoni Makusha (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Chengetayi Mapaya (triple jump), Dicks on Kamungeremu (100m, 4x100m), Tafadzwa Chikomba (long jump).

Women: Ashley Kamangirira (100m hurdles, 400m hurdles), Elizabeth Msipa (100m, 200m), Vimbayi Maisvorewa (200m, 200m).