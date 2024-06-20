Ethiopia: Aviation University Aims to Global Outreach

20 June 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By TSEGAYE TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Aviation University, an affiliate of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, revealed a desire to scale up the aviation professionals' training and reachdifferent airliners globally.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, the University Vice President Kassie Yimamstated that they are ready to expandingthe training and supplying qualified professionals for different countries of the world notably to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. By doing this, the university aims to fulfill the growing demand for aviation professionals.

The university, which has been serving many African countries through training, has also the plan to reach different countries that aim to open new airliners and expand their existing services. Consequently, the institute has been satisfying the different operators' requeststo aviation professionals' capacity building programs, Kassie added.

"After COVID-19, the aviation industry has been reaching its peak at continental and international levels, and the university has been working to enhance its capacity and to capitalize on the African countries' huge demand for aviation training."

The VP further highlighted that the university has been signing agreements with various countries to train aviation professionals. For instance, recently, it inked an agreement with Niger, Gabon, and others to train the aviation professionals. "Having its own workshopmakes the university unique and preferabletraining center in the aviation world. The training is directly aligned theory with practices."

Owning various facilities, the universityhas boosted its capacity and prioritized to fulfill Ethiopian's and other African countries' demand for aviation excellence. It has also been exerting efforts to support the African aviation industry through professionals'trainingand supply, he remarked.

Recently, the university graduated some 787 aviation professionals including international trainees from eight African countries and one from Asia. Moreover, the university graduated some 2,965 students this fiscal year, it was learned.

